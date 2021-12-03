Our warm, quiet weather pattern as we bring the week to a close

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy the warm, quiet weather while it lasts because some changes are on the way.

Temperatures will continue to run well above seasonal averages to finish the week and go through the weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and even around 80° through Monday, but a cold front arrives Tuesday and will cool us down for the middle of next week.

The cold front will bring gusty wind, cooler temperatures and some light rain to southeastern Arizona.

Next Friday, another cold front will slide across the area and bring another round of showers and cooler air to the region.

Use the next few days to get your outdoor projects and decorating completed!

Cuyler Diggs

