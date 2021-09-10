Our triple-digit heat streak continues, with near-record highs on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will warm to 102° for the third day in a row. But the hottest days are yet to come.

Hot and dry conditions are expected for southeast Arizona into early next week.

Near record highs are possible Sunday and Monday. Tucson will climb between 104-105° both days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for central and western Pima county, and the greater Phoenix area, from 10 AM Sunday through 8 PM Monday.

We could start to see a few degrees of cooling and increasing moisture by late next week.

April Madison

