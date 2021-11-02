Our pleasant weather continues, with dry conditions and warm November afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A partly cloudy and cool start to the day, then clouds clearing and temps warming back to the 80s.
Dry conditions are expected through the upcoming weekend.
A weak weather system will pass by to our north, accompanied by light breezes and passing high clouds.
Slightly warmer than average temperatures are expected through the end of the week.
Meteorologist April Madison
