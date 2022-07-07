Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Our Non-soon gets a little more active late in the weekend

Staying dry and hot for now
Posted at 4:48 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 07:49:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Non-soon continues, with little change over the weekend.

Highs will continue to climb through Saturday, with lots of sunshine.

We'll see a slight increase in moisture by late Saturday and leading into next week.

The best chance of rain, for now, will be limited to areas near the Mexico and New Mexico borders.

With less shower and thunderstorm activity around, temperatures will gradually warm and peak over the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018