Our Non-soon gets a little more active late in the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Non-soon continues, with little change over the weekend.

Highs will continue to climb through Saturday, with lots of sunshine.

We'll see a slight increase in moisture by late Saturday and leading into next week.

The best chance of rain, for now, will be limited to areas near the Mexico and New Mexico borders.

With less shower and thunderstorm activity around, temperatures will gradually warm and peak over the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

