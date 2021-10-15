Watch
Our fine fall weather continues with warmer temperatures on the way

Posted at 7:06 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 22:06:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some more nice weather is on the way with even warmer temperatures as we bring the week to a close.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend and low to mid-80s will continue into next week.

A system will drop south along the east side of the Rockies and will create some gusty easterly wind across southeastern Arizona.

Breezy conditions will arrive Friday afternoon and remain with us through the weekend and even into Monday.

Most of us will feel wind speeds around 15 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph in a few locations.

Overall, the weather is looking great for most outdoor activities!

Cuyler Diggs

