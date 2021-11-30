Our fine fall weather continues to bring November to a close

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our nice weather will continue to finish November and head into December.

It won't be feeling much like the holiday season with highs hovering close to 80° through the middle of the week and only a few degrees cooler for the end of the week.

Overnight lows in the 40s will still remind us that winter is not far away.

One thing we would like to see is some rain and it just does not look very promising.

A weak low pressure system will move across the area, but moisture will be so limited that it will be hard to squeeze any rain out of the clouds that do develop.

For now, just enjoy the beautiful weather that continues.

Cuyler Diggs

