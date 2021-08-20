Watch
Our drying trend continues into the weekend, with a return to triple-digits

Drier and warmer
Posted at 6:14 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 10:02:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice start to the day, with temps in the low 70s, then warming to the low 90s this Friday aftenroon with lots of sunshine.

Southeast Arizona will continue to see a drying trend into the weekend, with little to no chance of thunderstorms.

During this time, temperatures will climb back above late August averages, with a few more 100-degree days through next week.

Increasing moisture will bring back a slight chance for storms by early next week.

April Madison

