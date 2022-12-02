Watch Now
One more warm day before scattered showers arrive Saturday

Warm and dry today, rainy tomorrow
Saturday brings scattered showers
Posted at 5:26 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 07:26:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few passing clouds today as highs soar to the 70s once again.

Saturday will bring steady showers with a brief drop in temps.

Showers will continue through Saturday night, then lingering and gradually end from west to east Sunday.

High temperatures will rebound Sunday and Monday, then cooling again Tuesday through Thursday as another
weather system potentially brings another chance of precipitation on Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

