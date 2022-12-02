One more warm day before scattered showers arrive Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few passing clouds today as highs soar to the 70s once again.

Saturday will bring steady showers with a brief drop in temps.

Showers will continue through Saturday night, then lingering and gradually end from west to east Sunday.

High temperatures will rebound Sunday and Monday, then cooling again Tuesday through Thursday as another

weather system potentially brings another chance of precipitation on Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

