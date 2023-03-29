One more warm day before another cool down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more spring-like day will bring warm temperatures to southern Arizona before a cold front drops our temperatures for the end of the week.

Highs will climb back into the lower 80s, for Wednesday, before tumbling into the mid to upper 60s to finish the week.

Gusty wind will also accompany the cold front as it sweeps across the region.

All settles down, just in time for the weekend, with sunshine and high temperatures returning to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A typical southern Arizona spring forecast!

Cuyler Diggs

Getting windy as a cold front approaches

