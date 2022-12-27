One more unseasonably warm day before winter weather arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more warm day before big weather changes arrive.

Early morning clouds will clear to mostly sunny as highs climb back to the mid to upper 70s.

Thereafter, increasing clouds return tonight in advance of two weather systems that will impact the area.

A major shift in the pattern will bring about an extended period of cool, mostly cloudy and occasionally wet weather.

Significant rainfall is possible with snow over the high mountain peaks.

Meteorologist April Madison

