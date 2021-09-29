Watch
One more chance for showers and storms before we say goodbye to Monsoon 2021

Monsoon going out with a bang
Posted at 5:57 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 08:57:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then increasing clouds and storm chances this afternoon.

Tucson will see a slight 20% chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon, then becoming more widespread and heavy tonight into the overnight hours.

A weather system will influence the region through Thursday, bringing a widespread chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Afternoon temperatures will remain cooler than average during much of the forecast.

Monsoon 2021 going out with a bang!

April Madison

