One more chance for showers and storms before we say goodbye to Monsoon 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then increasing clouds and storm chances this afternoon.
Tucson will see a slight 20% chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon, then becoming more widespread and heavy tonight into the overnight hours.
A weather system will influence the region through Thursday, bringing a widespread chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Afternoon temperatures will remain cooler than average during much of the forecast.
Monsoon 2021 going out with a bang!
April Madison
