One more chance for rain before we say goodbye to Monsoon 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will continue to clear through the late morning hours, with lingering showers mainly east of Tucson today.
Another storm will develop over the region late Wednesday through Thursday for another chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Afternoon temperatures will remain cooler than average this week thanks to these storm systems.
Dry and warmer for the weekend and early next week.
April Madison
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter