One more chance for rain before we say goodbye to Monsoon 2021

Monsoon Finale
Posted at 6:35 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 09:35:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will continue to clear through the late morning hours, with lingering showers mainly east of Tucson today.

Another storm will develop over the region late Wednesday through Thursday for another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Afternoon temperatures will remain cooler than average this week thanks to these storm systems.

Dry and warmer for the weekend and early next week.

April Madison

