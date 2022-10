TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even though monsoon has officially come to an end, the weather is still reflecting a monsoon pattern.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the end of the week.

A couple of low pressure systems and plenty of moisture will combine to bring a continuing chance of rain to southern Arizona.

Temperatures will gradually cool down to help it feel a little more like fall by this weekend.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS