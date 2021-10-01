October begins with some cool, fall-like morning temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We bring monsoon to a close and October arrives with some crisp, cool air.

Morning lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s around the Tucson metro area to begin the month of October.

If the morning lows are a little chilly for your taste, just wait until the afternoon hours when temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Another low pressure system will arrive early next week and bring another chance of rain to southern Arizona.

Some thundershowers will arrive Tuesday and a few showers will continue into Wednesday.

The first week of October will deliver a variety of weather that should make most folks pretty happy!

Cuyler Diggs

