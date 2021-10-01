Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

October begins with some cool, fall-like morning temperatures

items.[0].videoTitle
October begins with some cool, fall-like morning temperatures
Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 22:19:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We bring monsoon to a close and October arrives with some crisp, cool air.

Morning lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s around the Tucson metro area to begin the month of October.

If the morning lows are a little chilly for your taste, just wait until the afternoon hours when temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Another low pressure system will arrive early next week and bring another chance of rain to southern Arizona.

Some thundershowers will arrive Tuesday and a few showers will continue into Wednesday.

The first week of October will deliver a variety of weather that should make most folks pretty happy!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018