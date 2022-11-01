November comes in with some big weather changes on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After being treated to some delightful weather for Halloween, we will face several weather tricks headed our way.

A big area of low pressure will bring gusty wind, much cooler air, a few showers and some snow as low as 3,500'.

We don't expect any snow accumulation below 5,000', but a few inches are possible for Mt. Lemmon and the Rincons.

A few showers will accompany the cold front, but the most noticeable change will be the drop in temperature.

By the end of the week, highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s and overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Now is the time to prepare for a cold finish to the week!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

