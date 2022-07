TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More of the same. Hot, with slight storm chances each day.

Highs will soar to the 106 -107° range, with a 30% chance for storms this afternoon and evening.

Temps will soar 5-8° above average through the weekend as we see a daily chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist April Madison

