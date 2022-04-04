Watch
Normal temperatures and breezy winds today

Breezy the next couple days before temperatures rise into the 90s.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:27:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy a normal day for a change with highs in the low-80s in Tucson.

Afternoon breeziness will continue for a couple days, before winds turn and blow from the east. This will be due to high pressure building in. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s for the second half of the week.

Have a great one,

Brian Brennan

