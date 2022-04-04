Normal temperatures and breezy winds today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy a normal day for a change with highs in the low-80s in Tucson.

Afternoon breeziness will continue for a couple days, before winds turn and blow from the east. This will be due to high pressure building in. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s for the second half of the week.

Have a great one,

Brian Brennan

