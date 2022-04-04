Normal temperatures and breezy winds today
Breezy the next couple days before temperatures rise into the 90s.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:27:05-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy a normal day for a change with highs in the low-80s in Tucson.
Afternoon breeziness will continue for a couple days, before winds turn and blow from the east. This will be due to high pressure building in. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s for the second half of the week.
Have a great one,
Brian Brennan
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.