Nice winter weather arrives as we get closer to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice winter weather will continue for the next several days as high pressure builds over the area and keeps our temperatures at or above seasonal levels.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s to finish the week and will stay in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend.

Lots of high clouds will remain in our skies, but we'll be hard pressed to find any rain in our forecast.

A few sprinkles may fall early next week as a low pressure system moves inland over California.

Otherwise, we've got some nice winter weather heading our way and it would be a good time to get outside!

Cuyler Diggs

