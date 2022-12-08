Nice weather returns to finish the week, but winter-like weather is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Early next week, a strong cold front will arrive a bring a big dose of winter-like weather to southeastern Arizona.

This cold front will bring gusty wind, colder air, some rain and mountain snow from Monday into Tuesday.

It's too early to tell how much rain or snow will fall, but it's safe to say we will be feeling much more like winter next week.

In Tucson, we could see our first freeze of the season Wednesday morning.

Time to get the winter clothes ready!

Cuyler Diggs

