Nice weather returns for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of sunshine will return for the end of the week which will also give southern Arizona temperatures a boost.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s to finish the week, but another weak system will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Saturday, the system will arrive with some gusty wind, chilly air and a chance of showers late in the day.

Sunday will continue to be chilly with a slight chance of showers as the system moves east across southern Arizona.

Drier, warmer weather returns for the start of next week.

Looks like we better keep a variety of clothes handy for the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

