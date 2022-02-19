Nice weather for the weekend, but another winter storm is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will be treated to a nice weekend of weather before another round of winter weather arrives next week.

Highs will climb into the mid-70s through the weekend with overnight lows climbing back into the lower 40s.

Presidents Day will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s and quite a bit of high cloud cover as we start the transition into a colder weather pattern.

The main part of our next winter storm will arrive Wednesday and drop our high temperatures back into the mid-50s along with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow levels may drop below 4,000' from Wednesday into Thursday, but any accumulation will be pretty light because of limited moisture being available.

If you want to get outside, this weekend would be the time to take advantage of the nice weather!

Cuyler Diggs

