Nice weather continues through the weekend, but big changes are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our nice weather pattern will continue through the weekend, but some big changes are on the way for next week.

If you have any outdoor plans, this weekend would be the time to get those finished because a couple of cold fronts will bring much cooler weather to southern Arizona by Tuesday.

The first cold front will bring wind, cooler air and a few showers that won't amount to much accumulation because this system won't have much moisture.

High temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s for much of next week and into the lower 60s to finish the week.

Another cold front will arrive Friday and bring stronger wind, more cool air and a better chance of some mountain snow and valley rain.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

