Nice temperatures stay with us through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system over the Eastern Pacific will continue to swing some mid and high-level moisture over southern Arizona as we go into the end of the week.

Even with the filtered sunshine, we'll see high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Our chance of rain remains slim and we'll only see a few sprinkles on Saturday and few showers next Monday.

Most of us won't be able to measure any rain over the next week, but we will be able to enjoy some nice winter temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

