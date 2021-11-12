Watch
Nice November weather remains over southern Arizona

Posted at 7:22 PM, Nov 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — November continues to run warm with highs in the 80s for most desert regions.

Our trend of warm days and cool nights will stay with us to finish the week and will carry us right through the weekend.

Other than some breezy conditions to finish the week, we really don't see too much change in our weather pattern.

Next week, we will see some high clouds followed by slightly cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.

For now, we can continue to enjoy plentiful sunshine and warm temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

