Nice fall weather pattern continues as we get closer to Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we approach Thanksgiving, our nice weather will continue as the storm track stays to the north and east of our area.

Just a few high clouds and some breezy conditions will make for minor variations through the holiday weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s through Thanksgiving and overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s.

This weekend, highs will climb a little higher and max out in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A great stretch of weather for Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

