Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Nice fall weather pattern continues as we get closer to Thanksgiving

Nice fall weather pattern continues as we get closer to Thanksgiving
Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 21:07:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we approach Thanksgiving, our nice weather will continue as the storm track stays to the north and east of our area.

Just a few high clouds and some breezy conditions will make for minor variations through the holiday weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s through Thanksgiving and overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s.

This weekend, highs will climb a little higher and max out in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A great stretch of weather for Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018