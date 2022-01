TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly start to the day, with temps in the 30s, then mostly sunny and seasonally warm.

Tucson will warm to the mid to upper 60s today through Friday.

Some wind gusts could pick up tonight, and again Friday, as an approaching low brushes to our north bringing a few degrees of cooling to end the work week.

High pressure will bring a warming trend this weekend.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS