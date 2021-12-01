Near-record heat to start December. Cooler by the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A near-record start to December!

Becoming mostly sunny and warm today.

Highs will warm to the low 80s in Tucson, and within a few degrees of daily records through Thursday.

Warm and generally dry conditions will continue through late this week.

Cooler highs this weekend but remaining above normal.

April Madison

