Near-record heat to start December. Cooler by the weekend

Warm and dry weather to start the new month
Posted at 6:11 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 08:12:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A near-record start to December!

Becoming mostly sunny and warm today.

Highs will warm to the low 80s in Tucson, and within a few degrees of daily records through Thursday.

Warm and generally dry conditions will continue through late this week.

Cooler highs this weekend but remaining above normal.

April Madison

