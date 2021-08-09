TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers this morning came with a good amount of cloud cover and has held back our storm chances this afternoon.

The cool, cloudy conditions will likely continue into the evening hours, but can't rule out a few storms popping up before the end of the day.

Any storms will be capable of gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

We have multiple monsoon days to look forward to in the forecast as deep moisture continues to spread into the area.

Models are showing afternoon storms on Tuesday and then another round of scattered to numerous storms as early as Thursday night.

Temperatures will be below normal in the mid to low 90s all week!

Have a great week!

Brian Brennan

