WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Much cooler today as a system passes through the state

Cooler today, warm again Thursday through Saturday
A passing weather system will bring cooler temps today
Posted at 5:06 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 07:06:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will be about 10° cooler compared to Tuesday, with a few clouds gradually clearing through the day. Most of the showers will stay north of our area.

Temperatures will then rebound quickly Thursday through Saturday to as much as 12 degrees warmer than normal.

A series of storm systems will move across Arizona Sunday into the middle of the following week, bringing cooler temperatures and periods of precipitation to the area. 

Meteorologist April Madison

