Much cooler air arrives today, along with gusty winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light showers or sprinkles to start the day, then sunny and much cooler this afternoon.

A weather system moving across the area today will bring breezy winds along with highs in the low 70s in Tucson, and much cooler temperatures across parts of southeast Arizona.

Highs will warm back up above normal by the end of the week, warming to near 90° again on Friday.

Enjoy the brief 70s while they last!

April Madison

