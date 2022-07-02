Mother Nature likely to provide some fireworks for the 4th of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active through the 4th of July weekend as enough moisture remains in place to continue to fuel isolated thunderstorms.

Much of the activity will be focused over the higher terrain and the mountains of southeastern Arizona.

Temperatures will remain pretty close to average for this time of the year.

Highs will hover around 100° with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

There is indication that thunderstorm activity will be a little more widespread on Monday, but still nothing to wipe out your 4th of July plans.

Have a happy and safe 4th of July weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

