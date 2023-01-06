Mostly cloudy and cooler today, but warmer for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wet system passing to our north will keep clouds around through tonight, along with cooler temps.

Highs will drop back to seasonal norms as this system passes, then warm back up over the weekend.

Tucson will be in the mid 60s today, then back to around 70° Saturday and Sunday.

Dry weather expected through early next week, then a weather system passing by to the north may bring a few light showers Tuesday night or Wednesday along with cooler

temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

