Mostly cloudy and cooler today, but warmer for the weekend

A brief drop to the 60s
Warming back up for the weekend
Posted at 4:55 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 06:55:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wet system passing to our north will keep clouds around through tonight, along with cooler temps.

Highs will drop back to seasonal norms as this system passes, then warm back up over the weekend.

Tucson will be in the mid 60s today, then back to around 70° Saturday and Sunday.

Dry weather expected through early next week, then a weather system passing by to the north may bring a few light showers Tuesday night or Wednesday along with cooler
temperatures. 

Meteorologist April Madison

