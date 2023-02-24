Watch Now
Morning frost, then a brief warm up today and Saturday

Another winter storm arrives late Saturday through Sunday
Posted at 4:56 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 06:56:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very chilly start to the day, with frost expected.

Warmer this afternoon with highs climbing 5-10° compared to yesterday, along with increasing clouds.

Warmer again Saturday with gusty southwest winds ahead of the next winter storm arriving late Saturday
through Sunday.

This storm, along with another storm arriving around next Wednesday and Thursday, will bring periods of strong winds, along with valley rain, mountain snow and cooler temperatures. 

Both storm systems may bring snow as low as 3,000 ft.

Meteorologist April Madison

