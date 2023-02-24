Morning frost, then a brief warm up today and Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very chilly start to the day, with frost expected.

Warmer this afternoon with highs climbing 5-10° compared to yesterday, along with increasing clouds.

Warmer again Saturday with gusty southwest winds ahead of the next winter storm arriving late Saturday

through Sunday.

This storm, along with another storm arriving around next Wednesday and Thursday, will bring periods of strong winds, along with valley rain, mountain snow and cooler temperatures.

Both storm systems may bring snow as low as 3,000 ft.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

