More wind, dry conditions, and gradual warming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A breezy start and end to the day.

As high pressure continues to strengthen overhead, we will see breezy and gusty easterly winds throughout today and into the evening hours, up to 20-30 mph.

Dry and milder weather is expected through the workweek, allowing highs to warm back to seasonal norms by Thursday and Friday.

A storm system will begin impacting the western U.S. this weekend, bringing a chance for rain and cooler air to southern Arizona.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

