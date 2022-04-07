More warming for the weekend before windy conditions and cooler temperatures
Windy weather blows in Sunday for some significant cooling next week.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 07, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will rise another few degrees Friday and Saturday.
Strong winds will arrive Sunday and last for at least a couple days.
The wind will bring cooler temperatures for next week.
Brian Brennan
