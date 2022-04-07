Watch
More warming for the weekend before windy conditions and cooler temperatures

Windy weather blows in Sunday for some significant cooling next week.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 09:31:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will rise another few degrees Friday and Saturday.

Strong winds will arrive Sunday and last for at least a couple days.

The wind will bring cooler temperatures for next week.

Happy almost Friday everyone!

Brian Brennan

