More warm weather tomorrow before cooler temperatures and possible sprinkles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another beautiful day expected tomorrow with warm temperatures, mostly sunny conditions and calm winds.

A system will finally move over the area Tuesday. This will bring a slight chance for some light showers, but mainly in the mountains.

That being said, cannot rule out a sprinkle or light shower Tuesday anywhere in southern Arizona.

Tuesday through the end of the week will see high temperatures closer to normal in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks to be leaning warmer and dry, but computer models are hinting at a slight chance for showers once again. Stay tuned to see if anything develops from that.

Brian Brennan

