Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More valley rain and mountain snow to come

Winter weather sticks around
Posted at 6:08 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 08:08:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning showers will partially clear today, making room for a stronger and colder system to arrive tomorrow.

Multiple weather systems will bring cooler conditions and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this week.

The busiest period looks like Thursday night into Saturday morning, with significant snowfall expected in the mountains.

As storms exit the area, widespread freezes are likely early next week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018