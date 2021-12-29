More valley rain and mountain snow to come

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning showers will partially clear today, making room for a stronger and colder system to arrive tomorrow.

Multiple weather systems will bring cooler conditions and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this week.

The busiest period looks like Thursday night into Saturday morning, with significant snowfall expected in the mountains.

As storms exit the area, widespread freezes are likely early next week.

April Madison

