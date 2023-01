TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A freezing start to the day, with highs running 5-7° cooler than yesterday.

This is due to a storm system tracking to our north that will likely bring some gusty winds, mountain snow to northern Arizona, and hard freezing temps Saturday and Sunday morning.

Another storm system is expected to affect the area Monday with more cold air and maybe a few snow showers near the New Mexico border.

Meteorologist April Madison

