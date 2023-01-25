More sub-freezing nights on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air will be slow to retreat through the end of the week, but there is a warming trend on the way for the weekend.

Overnight lows will continue to drop below freezing through Friday morning, so keep protecting against frost and freeze conditions.

By the weekend, highs will climb back into the 60s and we will see upper 60s for Sunday.

Another weather system will bring a slight chance of rain and mountain snow back to southeastern Arizona on Monday.

For now, stay warm!

Cuyler Diggs

