More rain possible and cooler temperatures throughout the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active day for storms, the low pressure will continue to bring scattered showers into Sunday. The low pressure system is expected to move out of the state by Sunday evening.

It's expected to dry up and warm up next week. Tucson will see temperatures in the mid to low 80s and Sierra Vista will see 70s throughout the next week.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

