More rain possible and cooler temperatures throughout the weekend
More rain possible this weekend and cooler temperatures before we warm up and dry up next week.
Posted at 10:24 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 01:24:13-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active day for storms, the low pressure will continue to bring scattered showers into Sunday. The low pressure system is expected to move out of the state by Sunday evening.
It's expected to dry up and warm up next week. Tucson will see temperatures in the mid to low 80s and Sierra Vista will see 70s throughout the next week.
