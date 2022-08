TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More of the same!

A chance for a few morning showers, then a 50% chance for afternoon, evening, and night storms again today.

This weather pattern will continue into early next week.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s for Tucson, with 80s to our south and east.

Meteorologist April Madison

