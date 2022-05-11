More critical wildfire conditions arrive ahead of a big warming trend with near record heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Red Flag Warnings return for much of eastern and southeastern Arizona as strong wind combines with low humidity to create critical wildfire danger.

A brief spell of cooler air will arrive Thursday, but high pressure will bring a big warming trend for the weekend.

Highs will climb into the low 100s over the weekend and into early next week.

By Sunday, temperatures will be flirting with record highs before cooling down just a few degrees by the middle of next week.

This might be a good time to make some indoor plans for the weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

