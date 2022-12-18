Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More clouds and chance of rain ending the weekend

Posted at 10:47 PM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 00:47:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system off of the California coast is heading towards Southern Arizona that will bring a small chance of isolated showers on Sunday.

High temps are in the 50s and 60s in Sierra Vista throughout the week and 60s in Tucson.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018