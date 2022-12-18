More clouds and chance of rain ending the weekend
Posted at 10:47 PM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 00:47:14-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system off of the California coast is heading towards Southern Arizona that will bring a small chance of isolated showers on Sunday.
High temps are in the 50s and 60s in Sierra Vista throughout the week and 60s in Tucson.
