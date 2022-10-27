Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More beautiful autumn weather is on the way

More beautiful autumn weather is on the way
Posted at 7:36 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 22:36:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our nice fall weather pattern will continue all the way through Halloween with just a few subtle changes.

We'll experience a little more wind and slightly cooler temperatures to finish the week, but the weekend is when you'll want to make some time to spend outdoors.

Highs temperatures will hover around 80° with overnight lows staying close to 50° along with a mix of clouds and sun.

Halloween doesn't look too spooky with highs in the lower 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Make your outdoor plans now!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018