More beautiful autumn weather is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our nice fall weather pattern will continue all the way through Halloween with just a few subtle changes.

We'll experience a little more wind and slightly cooler temperatures to finish the week, but the weekend is when you'll want to make some time to spend outdoors.

Highs temperatures will hover around 80° with overnight lows staying close to 50° along with a mix of clouds and sun.

Halloween doesn't look too spooky with highs in the lower 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Make your outdoor plans now!

Cuyler Diggs

