Moody weekend weather with clouds, showers and cool temperatures

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 20:30:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers, cool temperatures and mountain snow this weekend.

A system pushing through the area this weekend will bring showers to southern Arizona tonight and tomorrow.

Sunday morning areas south and east of Tucson could get some snowflakes sticking to grasses and bushes, but little to no accumulation is expected. 1-4 inches of snow for areas above 6500 feet.

Temperatures quickly warm back up into the 70s as we move through the next work week.

Brian Brennan

