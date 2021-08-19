Monsoon will take a break as drier air returns to the area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A significant change in our weather pattern arrives and will bring much drier air back to southern Arizona.

With the arrival of drier air, we'll also see monsoon thunderstorms come to an end for a few days.

A warming trend is also on the way as we'll see high temperatures climbing into the upper 90s by this weekend.

We will likely see another 100° day by Sunday or Monday, but that's where the warming trend will end.

Early next week, another weather pattern shift will allow some moisture to return to the region and a few thunderstorms will be possible.

Better grab the sunglasses and sunscreen again!

Cuyler Diggs

