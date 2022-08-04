Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week and into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active for the next several days as plenty of moisture stays in place and provides the fuel for more thunderstorm development through the weekend.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Flooding will be a concern in areas where the ground is already saturated by recent heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will stay warm and hover close to 100° through the beginning of the weekend.

Make sure to plan outdoor activities accordingly and be flexible with the likelihood of thunderstorms through the weekend.

Cuyler Diggs

