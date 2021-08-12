Watch
Monsoon will stay active for the remainder of the week with more heavy rain possible

Posted at 7:54 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 22:54:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Plenty of moisture will combine with a disturbance arriving from the east.

We have a chance of thunderstorms each day, but our attention is focusing on Friday and Saturday.

Those days will likely include widespread thunderstorms capable of producing flooding rain.

Along with the increased chance of thunderstorms, we'll see temperatures continuing to run a little below seasonal averages with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures, but keep an eye on the sky over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

