Monsoon will soon help bring cooler temperatures to southern Arizona

Posted at 6:57 PM, Jul 19, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Our weather pattern will soon change and bring a better chance of rain along with some cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona.

High pressure will weaken as we get closer to the weekend and will allow heat to cool down and thunderstorm activity to ramp up.

This weekend looks to be more active as more moisture slides across Arizona and brings more widespread thunderstorm coverage to the area.

Until the weekend, we'll have to keep sweating through high temperatures that will remain around 105°.

