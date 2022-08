TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and storms will begin to build later today and tonight.

The influx in moisture will start arriving as early as this afternoon, then increasing tonight through the weekend.

The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, especially Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will be around normal today, then becoming 6-10 degrees below normal Friday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS